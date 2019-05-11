Art on Target to screen film by young PE writers

Joe Slovo teens highlight alcohol abuse in 'Sela'

PREMIUM

Joe Slovo Primary School pupils Ibanathi Buqa, 12, and Lulama Duda, 13, and Woolhope High School’s Iphelele Baxana, 14, have collaborated with the Art Works For Youth educational programme and members of the Joe Slovo community to highlight the effects of alcohol abuse on young children in the film, Sela (Drink).

