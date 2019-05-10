Edgar Muzah and Friends to perform at Opera House

Edgar Muzah and Friends, winners of the recent espAfrika Young Legends competition which afforded them the opportunity to appear at the 2019 Cape Town Jazz Festival, will perform at the Port Elizabeth Opera House’s next Jazz Afro Sunday session at the intimate Barn theatre on Sunday May 12.

Muzah is a Zimbabwean-born bass guitar player, producer, composer and arranger.

He has worked with several of SA’s finest musicians, including Ringo, Asanda Bam, MXO, Sliq Angel, Bongani Kor X Tulwana, multi award-winning Afro Soul singers Amanda Black and Nathi Mankayi, as well as international act Willis Wataffi Afirika.

Book with Cingiwe Skosana, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobo mkize@gmail.com, or call 041-586-2256.