Dancers to entertain PE audiences

There are two separate dancing events being held in the Bay this weekend to mark the annual World Belly Dance Day, and both events will be in aid of animal charities.

Zahra’s Oriental Dance Studio is celebrating the day with a Come Dine With Me style show at Bonamia in Walker Drive on Saturday May 11.

Entry to the show – the studio’s ninth – is a cash donation or pet food for Domestic Animal Care.

The evening starts at 6pm and patrons may then order from Bonamia’s menu.

Inquiries are on WhatsApp 084-552-3187 or e-mail studio@bellydancepe.co.za

The Nikky Rakshada Bellydance Studio has organised the African Tribal and Saiidi Gala Show at the Londt Park Sports Club hall from 6pm, also on Saturday May 11.

Dancers will be coming from Port Elizabeth, East London, Knysna and other towns to take part.

The Nikky Rakshada Bellydance Studio has been operating in Port Elizabeth for 13 years and this is their seventh annual gala show.

They have participated in the annual Bellydance Festival at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, among other events.

Tickets are R120 (R60 for children) and the price will include entertainment and a potjiekos meal.

Refreshments will be available at the club in Ralston Avenue, Fernglen.

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) is the 2019 beneficiary of this fundraising show and guests are asked to bring a donation of dog or cat food along.

In 2018, the organisation Gift a Bag was the recipient with donations of women’s toiletries received for gifting to those in need.

Other past recipients have included Rape Crisis, old age homes, animal societies and various church groups.

For inquiries and bookings for this event, contact Nicky, 072-801-0474 or e-mail nickoleneg03@gmail.com