Warriors ready for battle

Eastern Cape franchise out to claim Highveld Lions' scalp in T20 challenge final at 'the Bullring'

PREMIUM

The Warriors have not suffered defeat in their last five encounters against Highveld Lions, but they know that statistic will count for little when the teams meet in the CSA T20 Challenge cricket final in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.