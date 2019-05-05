PROPERTY | Spotlight on Uitenhage

Given its quiet nature, Roshaan reckons the town offers suitable homes for established families, matured and senior citizens to settle in.

Roshaan has been a Uitenhage resident for more than 25 years.

"What I love most about Uitenhage is its people who have a welcoming spirit.Although my family and I have homes in other cities, from a very young age when I used to visit Uitenhage, I’ve always wanted to stay here," says businessman Armand du Preez who has been a Uitenhage resident for more than 30 years.