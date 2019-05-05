Pollution threat ‘will hamper fish stocks’
If the Algoa Bay fish farm is approved it will pollute underwater reefs, jeopardise fish stocks and threaten the Bay’s critically endangered African penguins, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa says.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.