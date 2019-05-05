Battle of Crete veteran, 99, honours comrades
Last known survivor travels to UK memorial
A 99-year-old Grey High School alumnus who is the only living survivor from a World War 2 warship which was sunk in a 1941 battle will this month pay homage to his fellow servicemen who died on that fateful day in May.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.