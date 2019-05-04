Your Weekend

PE's hosts with the mosts shine in reality TV cooking show

Louise Liebenberg finds out how Bay’s ‘Come Dine with Me’ winners snagged the cash

PREMIUM
By Louise Liebenberg - 04 May 2019

Dané Emms of Providentia and Nelis Britz of Kabega Park emerged as the overall winners of the two episodes of "Come Dine Withfilmed in Port Elizabeth.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Video of PE man's violent abuse of woman goes viral
Video of PE man's violent abuse of woman goes viral

Most Read

X