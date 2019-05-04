Don’t mess Algoa Bay up, dive tourists caution against fish farm
Foreign dive tourists enjoying an excursion in Algoa Bay this week have spoken out against the proposed fish farm which, they warn, will ruin a unique, internationally-renowned dive venue.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.