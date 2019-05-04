Algoa Bay fish farm ‘will boost jobs’
Controversial project to employ unskilled and semi-skilled labour, says department of fisheries
A range of jobs will be created by the Algoa Bay fish farm project and every effort will be made to include local jobs, the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries says.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.