Algoa Bay fish farm ‘will boost jobs’

Controversial project to employ unskilled and semi-skilled labour, says department of fisheries

By Guy Rogers - 04 May 2019

A range of jobs will be created by the Algoa Bay fish farm project and every effort will be made to include local jobs, the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries says.

