Fish farm plan flawed
Environmental watchdog tells Guy Rogers prime tourism jobs could be threatened by fish cages
The new bid to establish a fish farm in Algoa Bay is fatally flawed because the detailed economic assessment promised by former Economic Minister Edna Molewa has not been done, according to the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.