Andile Dyalvane, Madoda Fani to enlighten visitors on artworks at GFI Ceramics Fair

PREMIUM

Illustrious ceramists Andile Dyalvane and Madoda Fani will hold a walkabout of their artworks displayed at the first GFI Ceramic Fair currently under way at the Park Drive gallery on Saturday April 27.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.