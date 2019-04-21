Lace up and join walking festival this Easter Weekend

SA’s only walking festival kicks off this weekend across the Garden Route, with 52 different walks on offer.

It is Easter this weekend and the Garden Route is the perfect place to lace up your trail shoes or hiking boots and get out before winter arrives to explore fine beaches, dunes, forests, mountain terrain, and great walks and trails. The Hi-Tec Garden Route Walking Festival is now in its fifth year and is a not-to-be-missed annual hiking event for everyone in the family.

It starts on Friday and runs until Monday, with walks led by volunteers and professional walking guides.

“Exploring off-the-beaten-track trails and unusual spots, from local townships to the highest peaks in the region, is what it is all about,” festival founder, Galeo Saintz, said.

Favourite walks for 2019 include three beach clean-up walks, a Walking on Water walk, a Tidal Pool Meander and the famous Kids Coastal Pirate Walk on Keurboomstrand. Walks take place in George, Mossel Bay, Sedgefield, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Nature’s Valley.

“When it comes to the festival favourites, top of the list are the Giraffe Safari Walks, Yoga Walks, Nature Discovery Walks and the Rastafarian Walk, to name only a few,” Saintz said.

The majority of walks are free, but some have a guiding or permit fee attached.

“It is really something for everyone,” Saintz said. The festival raises funds for conservation projects along the Garden Route. All the walks need to be booked online.

Registration is free and more details, including how to book, are obtainable at www.walkingfestival.co.za or by e-mailing info@walkingfestival.co.za Alternatively contact Galeo Saints on 082-888-8181.