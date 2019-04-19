Parties seeking partners to help slice into ANC cake
Parties have spoken of their desire to band together to either remove the ANC from power or to help it rule in exchange for powerful positions.Political analysts have warned that coalitions cause many problems and slow decision-making.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.