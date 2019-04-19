IPTS litigators get the boot from the municipality
Mayor calls for forensic probe of firm handling city's high- profile cases
Minutes from a confidential meeting of the city council detail how mayor Mongameli Bobani pushed for the council to boot out Gray Moodliar attorneys, also calling for a forensic investigation into the firm for having claimed millions from the municipality.
