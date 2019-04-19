Dumza Maswana to perform in EC

Afro-soul singer Dumza Maswana will be in his home province in May presenting Celebrating African Song concerts at the PE Opera House in Nelson Mandela Bay and at the Guild Theatre in East London.

The Peddie-born, Port Elizabeth-raised soul and jazz artist will perform at the Opera House on Saturday May 4 and at the Guild Theatre on Friday May 3.

The East London show will feature Odwa Nokwali, while the PE show would feature artists from the Bay as well as nationally known singers Ntiska of the Soil and Jessica Mbangeni.

Kwazakhele schoolboy Likhey Booi, 13, will perform, as will Bongani Tulwana.

Maswana said he would perform Celebrating African Song at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown at the end of June and thereafter take the show to Canada.