Jeffreys Bay’s world champ Steven Sawyer off to surf in Mexico
WSL longboard champion elated at victory
Longboard world champion Steven Sawyer will have to be on top of his game when he jets off to Mexico for the Mexi Log Fest later in April.
Longboard world champion Steven Sawyer will have to be on top of his game when he jets off to Mexico for the Mexi Log Fest later in April.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.