Your Weekend

'Greek God' Demetri Catrakilis to cost R3.5m

New Southern Kings owners will have to dig deep

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 14 April 2019

If the Isuzu Southern Kings want to bring ace goal kicker Demetri Catrakilis back to Port Elizabeth from top English team Harlequins they will have to fork out at least R3.5m.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Julian Assange carried out of Equador embassy by police
SA man's miraculous survival after being hit by car on N2 caught on camera

Most Read

X