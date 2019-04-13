East London-born Jeanné Kietzmann now a DJ in Los Angeles

From growing up doing ballet, modern and contemporary dance at the Cape Academy of Performing Arts in Cape Town from a young age, music has always been a part of East London-born Jeanné Kietzmann who is now pursuing a career as a DJ in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old multi-talented dancer and actress, popularly known as DJ Kietzn, took the decision to find herself in the male-dominated industry five years ago, putting her acting and modelling careers on hold.

