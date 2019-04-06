RECIPE | Foolproof pastry with perfect crust

Good pastry should melt in the mouth but not break down completely when you slice it – there is crumbly and then there’s just crumbs. Pastry-making is a great skill to have, but sometimes we can over-think it.

Give yourself time and follow the recipe: the trick is to allow it to rest and to roll it quickly to prevent it from drying out.

Working on a cold surface is also advisable.

For the salmon and watercress tart, recipe below, I like the pepperiness of it paired with the rich fattiness of the fish.

You can use spinach if you ­prefer. It’s a great one for brunch, lunch or dinner.

For dessert, the chocolate tart here is a portable dinner party essential.

The sweetness of the milk chocolate and the bitterness of the dark chocolate means it’s well balanced and not overly sugary, especially served with a sharp-tasting ice cream, crème fraîche or mascarpone.

Similarly, the tartness of the apple and blackberry tart in the gluten-free recipe cuts through the sweetness of the pastry.

Apple and blackberry pie with gluten-free pastry