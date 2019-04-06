One leg enough for man with iron resolve
He’s not letting the fact that he has only one leg stand in the way of competing in the arduous Standard Bank Ironman African Championship on Sunday.
He’s not letting the fact that he has only one leg stand in the way of competing in the arduous Standard Bank Ironman African Championship on Sunday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.