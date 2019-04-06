Ed Sheeran tribute show packs punch

With Ed Sheeran having headed to SA to perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town to rave reviews at the end of March, Centrestage is offering a chance for East Londoners who were unable to catch the much-anticipated concerts to still experience the magic of his music played live, only in the form of a one-night tribute to the legendary singer and songwriter.

The show will take place at the Guild Theatre in East London on Saturday April 6.

Wayne Kallis, along with his six-piece band, steps into the shoes of the in-vogue flame-haired hitmaker, beatboxer and guitarist to recreate Sheeran’s eclectic blend of acoustic pop, folk, R&B and hip-hop, which has made him a darling of today’s pop world.

The show Perfect – A Tribute to Ed Sheeran is packed with his best-loved hits, including The Shape of You, Sing, Photograph, Thinking out Aloud, The A-team, Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, Lego House, Give Me Love, I See Fire, Don’t, Bloodstream and others.

The band consists of Sherid van Rooyen on electric guitar, Deborah Everard on keys, Andrew Warneke on bass, Kevin Mattheus on drums, as well as Thuba Myeki who also gets to show off his impressive vocal skills – especially evident on the Andrea Bocelli/Sheeran duet of Perfect.

With sales of more than 45-million albums and 100-million singles worldwide, and selling out stadiums across the globe, Sheeran was the best-selling global recording artist of 2017 after the release of his record-breaking third studio album Divide.

Tickets can be purchased at Computicket at R160 each (R140 for eight or more) and R140 (R120 for eight or more) for pensioners. Kids under 18 pay R95 and the show starts at 7.30pm.