Clique Claq’s Thokozile Makamba in solo show

Port Elizabeth born singer-songwriter Thokozile Makamba will perform at the PE Opera House’s Jazz Afro Sunday session at the Barn theatre next Sunday April 14.

Makamba’s lively performances vary from dance music and acoustic sets to neo-soul and jazz-inspired pieces.

Like many other vocalists she began singing in choirs and musical theatre while still at school and stepped into the house music scene in 2008, working with Point 5, and other house music producers and DJ’s.

She featured on Point 5’s debut album on a song called All in the Way.

Makamba later joined well-known Bay band Clique Claq as lead vocalist in 2011.

Clique Claq opened for the legendary group Stimela and the late Hugh Masekela when they performed here.

As a performer Makamba has gone on to headline the Opening of the Season concert in the Bay together with Idols finalists Bevin Samuels, Keegan Martin and Loyiso Gijana.

Though still a member of Clique Claq, she is now venturing into more solo gigs.

In 2017, Makamba collaborated with Luke M and Euphonik on Apologies, which was on high rotation on national radio and television.

2018 saw her opening for Afro-soul sensation Berita and joining forces with DJ and producer Pascal Morais from the Netherlands on the track titled Better Days. Jazz Afro Sundays is at 5pm and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners). Seating is limited so it is best to arrive early.

Further information from: Cingiwe Skosana, e-mail: cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobo mkize@gmail.com, or call 041-586-2256.