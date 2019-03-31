PROPERTY: Spotlight on Fairview and Overbaakens

During the era of forced removals, many residents of historic Fairview had to leave their homes in a series of painful relocations mirrored elsewhere in the city and country.

A long process of restitution was successfully concluded and today Fairview and Overbaakens are again populated by a diverse range of individuals and families who are proud to call it home.

Former Port Elizabeth mayor John Vieira and his wife, Elizabeth, are long-time Fairview residents. John was born at their Oak Road home and has been living there for 86 years.

“What I most enjoy is the advantage of living on a spacious site which, 100 years ago, was but one of the smallholdings in Fairview,” John says. “It was owned by my father and on it he cultivated vegetables for sale at the farmers’ marketplace in town.”