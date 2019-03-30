Determined Wait sets her hopes on 200m
PE athlete believes in trying hard – and trying again
Port Elizabeth track sensation Saskia Wait will be hoping for a solid performance when she runs the 200m final at the Twizza Athletics South Africa U18 and U20 track and field championships in Paarl.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.