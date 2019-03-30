Centrestage 'Walk the Line' show for East London

Johnny Cash fans in Buffalo City are in for a treat as Centrestage brings its tribute to the popular rockabilly, country, blues, folk and rock n roll icon back to the Guild Theatre for one night only on Friday April 5.

Walk the Line celebrates the reuniting of Lionel Hunt with Hugo Kleinhans and Megan du Toit, the latter two having returned to the Centrestage fold after being away in 2018.

Two sides of the enigmatic, rebellious musical legend are presented in the show by long-time Cash fans Kleinhans and Hunt.

Both are ideally suited to emulate the deep bass baritone Cash vocal timbre – and both are superb acoustic and electric guitarists too.

Special guest artist, vocalist and keyboard player Megan Du Toit features as Cash’s second wife, long-time love interest and singing partner June Carter.

Andrew Warneke gets to play the upright fretless double bass which was so central to the late 1950s Tennessee Three rockabilly sound, completed by Kevin Mattheus on drums.

The show takes in some 38 classic Cash songs, including hits played in his famous free prison concerts such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Get Rhythm, Boy Named Sue, I Got Stripes, San Quentin and Folsom Prison Blues.

Duets include the likes of the popular Jackson, It Aint Me Babe, Long Legged Guitar Pickin Man, I Got A Woman and Times A Wastin’.

Covers done in his own inimitable style include I Won’t Back Down, 16 Tons and Solitary Man, while Cash’s association with other top country names in their supergroup The Highwaymen also spawned new renditions of hits such as Mama Don’t Let Your Little Baby Grow Up to Be A Cowboy, The Gambler, Me and Bobby McGhee, On the Road Again, Help Me Make it Through the Night and Ghost Riders in the Sky.

Hunt, well-known nationally as an Elvis impersonator, comes in from his home in Port Alfred for the performance.