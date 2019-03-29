Swazi gospel singer Nothando Hlophe launches album on PE visit

Swazi gospel singer Nothando Hlophe is back with her second album titled Nothando Hlophe Live at Soweto Theatre.

This comes three years after the release of the live recording of the Women in Praise Live in Swaziland album when she led the hit songs Khulugcobo and Sekukaningi.

The singer visited Port Elizabeth in March to promote the album, released in February this year.

Hlophe says she is particularly proud of this album because it shows off her abilities as a solo artist.

“I wanted to do something on my own. I also wanted to be sure that the people who come to my shows are coming to support me and not just to see that famous artist I am featured with,” she said.

Hlophe has shared the stage with Benjamin Dube, Dumi Mkokstad, Sipho Ngwenya and many other artists of Spirit of Praise Volume 7.

“I have always dreamed of singing with Pastor Benjamin Dube and God made it happen. I would like to travel overseas and sing our songs in our languages like Zulu and Swati," she said.

"I dream of sharing a stage with the likes of Tasha Cobbs one day. The message of this album is simple; Jesus is coming back.”

While visiting Nelson Mandela Bay Hlophe performed at the AFM Youth Empowerment Conference at Grace Fellowship Centre and at the Jesus Christ Empowerment Church’s seventh anniversary celebrations.