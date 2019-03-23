Meet Boomer at the Boardwalk next week

The Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth has a fun treat in store for little movie buffs on Tuesday March 26.

Young fans will get to meet one of the beloved characters from the new animated movie Wonder Park at the Nu Metro movie house.

Boomer, a big blue bear, is one of the colourful and charismatic characters from the movie and he will meet and greet little fans between 2 and 7pm on Tuesday.

There is no cost to join the fun and children will be able to have their photographs taken with Boomer. They are also encouraged to bring any Boomer memorabilia they might have along for signing.

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

June is an optimistic, imaginative girl who discovers an incredible amusement park called Wonderland hidden in the woods. The park is full of fantastical rides and talking, funny animals, but unfortunately is also in complete disarray. June soon discovers the park came from her imagination and that she's the only one who can fix it.

She must band together with the animals to save this magical place and bring back the wonder to Wonderland.

The characters in the film are voiced by Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Kevin Chamberlin, Ken Jeong and Matthew Broderick, among other actors.