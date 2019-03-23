How to cure your own salmon trout

Curing your own salmon trout is not nearly as much of a cliff jump as you might have imagined – just ask well-known SA chef Mynhardt Joubert, of Kokkedoor fame, who is sharing his tried-and-tested recipe.

“I love curing trout as it is such an interesting process and you get to develop your own signature, depending on your preferred spices and mixes,” says the chef who earned legions of fans after he and his cooking partner, chef Tiaan Langenegger, won kykNET’s first Kokkedoor reality cooking series in 2013.

Joubert built up his cooking prowess in the Western Cape town of Riebeek Kasteel but is now based in Paarl, where he has two restaurants, one of which is in the rooftop kitchen at his loft apartment.

“This is my ideal blend,” he says of the spice rub for his recipe below. “You can prepare this as a side dish or even serve it as a main course with some crusty baguette.

“The trout needs to be cured for at least a day in advance and improves with standing.”

Joubert, who is a KWV brand ambassador, says the salmon trout is “utterly delicious and perfect for sharing with friends and a glass or two of Roodeberg Rosé”.

RECIPE: Home-cured salmon trout

Joubert’s recipe serves six to eight and the preparation time is 30 minutes, though the salmon trout will then have to cure for at least 24 hours after that.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE FISH

600 to 800 g of filleted fresh salmon trout (3 to 4 fillets)

1 teaspoon of fennel seeds

1 teaspoon of dill seeds

1 teaspoon of aniseed

1 teaspoon of dried coriander seeds

1 teaspoon of yellow mustard seeds

1 small chilli deseeded and chopped

100 g of sugar

100 g of coarse salt

200 ml of KWV Cruxland Gin

1 cup of chopped fresh fennel bulb and leaves

1 cup of chopped red onion

METHOD FOR THE FISH

Wipe the filleted salmon trout with a wet clean kitchen towel dipped in lemon juice and place in a flat oven tray the size of the fish.

Mix together all the dry spices ingredients and dry roast in a pan for about 3 to 4 minutes until the first popping sounds and hints of smoke occur.

Remove and let it cool.

Mix the dry roasted spices, salt and sugar and rub into the filleted fish, being careful not to bruise the flesh of the fish.

Lay down the first fillet of fish and cover with some chopped fennel and onion and the dry spice mix, continue by stacking and spicing the fillets on top of each other.

Pour over the gin and place plastic cling film over the fish, place another oven tray or pan on top of the fish and press down with a heavy object.

“I find that my foodie magazines work the best!” Joubert quips.

Place in the fridge and let it cure for at least 24hours.

Remove and wipe off all the excess spices and thinly slice and prepare for the salad.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE SALAD

Fresh strawberries, blackberries and cherries if in season

Cucumber peeled with a spaghetti peeler, sliced candied beetroot, cooked baby beetroot, mayonnaise, baby lettuce leaves and edible flowers

METHOD FOR THE SALAD

Arrange all the ingredients onto individual plates or one large platter, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve this with...

Chef Mynhardt Joubert says his signature home-cured salmon trout pairs beautifully in both looks and taste with KWV’s Roodeberg Rosé.

Roodeberg, an SA classic produced since 1949, recently launched a rosé described as a delightful, salmon-pink quaffer ideal for relaxed get-togethers.

Subtle aromas of watermelon, litchi and raspberry with hints of rose petal and Turkish delight, good acidity and a long, fruity finish, are said to make this a good food wine choice on hot, balmy days.

“The wine is complex enough to enjoy with rich dishes that complement the fruitiness,” winemaker Louwritz Louw said, adding this was one rosé that was “definitely not strictly girls only”.

Joubert and Louw consider this a perfect patio wine when friends pop over. It is best enjoyed with foods meant to be shared such as tapas, paella and skewers of chicken or pork grilled on the coals.

It retails for about R85.