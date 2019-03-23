Blame the husband, not the other woman
Because in your relationship he is the one who is cheating on his vows
No one is left confused when you talk about the “other woman” but it is sad how women are often at each other’s throats over a man who is a cheater
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.