25th KKNK bursting at the seams with art of all forms

The Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) celebrates its 25th anniversary and a packed programme of arts across all genres is again on offer.

The 2019 festival kicked off on Thursday and runs until Wednesday March 27.

Absa is celebrating its long-time partnership with the KKNK through legacy projects to support up-and-coming artists in the Oudtshoorn area, where the festival has been held since its inception.

A new Laat Jou Kuns Wen mentorship programme aims to empower, develop, uplift, up-skill and create opportunities for up-and-coming artists from Oudtshoorn and the surrounding areas.

Well-known local artist, graphic designer and creative consultant Madeleine Miles will mentor three talented young visual artists, Colin Meyer, Earlyn Cloud and Zietske Saaiman. Together they will work with Absa’s art curator Dr Paul Bayliss to help these artists’ talent shine. The 12-month programme will culminate in a joint exhibition at the 2020 festival, with a host of other opportunities along the way.

The artists are from Oudtshoorn and Toekomsrus, and the support they will receive is part of a bigger Toekomsrus Community Project in conjunction with Kunste Onbeperk and the Oudtshoorn Municipality.

The popular Absa Rooiplein returns to the KKNK and is once again situated in the bustling Kuierbuurt where it is offering a new entertainment lineup. Producer, actor and presenter Hannes van Wyk is back with his daily Kwêla Discussions and will welcome some of SA’s biggest and most exciting talents to the Kwêla Couch each day from 11am to midday.

As a new addition to the lineup an evening session from 6.15 to 7.15pm will include everything from comedy to music, instrumentals and a special treat for over-18s.

Thursday and Friday’s lineup featured Loyiso Gijana of Idols fame and comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout respectively. The rest of the lineup includes:March 23 – Simple Stories (Music)March 24 – Absa Top 10 Olive Oil and Absa Top 10 Pinotage tastingMarch 25 – Demi-Lee (Die Kontrak winner)March 26 – Acoustic Element (instrumental)

Entrance to the Rooiplein is free to Absa cardholders and costs R50 for non-cardholders.

In 2018, Absa funded five public artworks around the town as part of the Maakit Mooi project. That number has doubled in 2019 with the addition of five new works from, among others, Marguerite Kirsten, overall 2018 Absa L’Atelier winner; Carli Bassin, a 2017 and 2018 L’Atelier finalist; Henry Obeng, 2018 award winner, and former Nelson Mandela University student Christiaan Kritzinger, a 2014 and 2018 finalist. Bayliss and associate art Curator Thabo Seshoka will lead free daily tours to the Maakit Mooi sites around town, giving insight into the creative process behind the conceptualisation, design and production of the artworks. The tours depart daily at 8.30am from the Rooiplein and include access to the Kwêla Discussions at the same venue on conclusion of the tour.

Works from the Absa visual art collection will be on display for the duration of the festival at the Prince Vincent building and at the Absa in High Street.

For the full KKNK programme, visit kknk.co.za