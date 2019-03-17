PROPERTY: Spotlight on Mill Park

Bounded by Cape Road on the north and the Baakens Valley and Target Kloof on the south, Mill Park is one of the oldest suburbs in Nelson Mandela Bay, dating back to 1815 – several years before the 1820’s settlers arrived from England.

The suburb developed its unique character between 1914 and 1940 when many homes were built, several of which show the influence of acclaimed English architect Sir Herbert Baker.

Today there are still several stately mansions appealing to those looking for old-world charm while remaining close to the city’s amenities.

The Parker family have been living in the heart of the suburb for 17 years and raised three sons who attended the Grey schools.

“We bought here because it was very close to Grey and they could walk to school, which was wonderful. They could come back home for lunch before doing their sport,” says Jenny Parker.

“I love that there’s still a sense of community – I know all my neighbours and we chat regularly.”