Leisure

Koleka Putuma’s play spotlights church and homophobia

No Easter Sunday For Queers to be on NAF main programme

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 16 March 2019

No Easter Sunday for Queers tells the tragic tale of two women – one of whom is the pastor’s daughter – who meet and fall in love in church

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Multiple deaths reported in New Zealand shooting at two mosques
From king of the jungle to common criminal: Lion spends night behind bars

Most Read

X