Indian Ocean island of Pemba a refreshing escape

Driving from the airport to the island’s north-eastern coast, we passed through a series of small villages with people selling fruit on the roadside in front of their metal-roofed mud and cinder block homes. Children running alongside our SUV shouted “Mzungu!”, meaning “white person” with the same glee that a child in Britain might employ if she saw a visiting giraffe.

“It’s like Zanzibar was 40 years ago,” my driver observed. And that’s why you would choose Pemba over the Maldives, or Mauritius or even the Canaries: its particular sense of place, its escape from the built-up beaches of other winter sun spots.

As Bongo Flava hip-hop played on the radio, I left the bright villages and bumped through Ngezi, one of the last remaining areas of indigenous forest that once covered much of Pemba.

Streaking past us were dozens of vervet monkeys, who swing through the double canopy, but we failed to spot the flying fox known to live in the jungle. Finally, we emerged from this wilderness at the incongruously cultivated campus of Constance Aiyana.

Started eight years ago as a community project by a Mauritian artist, this intimate 30-villa property is awash in brightness.

Low white-washed buildings built with locally-sourced materials including limestone and coconut look out over blonde beach and turquoise sea. Bursts of colour come from the mature tropical gardens, where coconut trees mix with bougainvillea and a riot of grasses, dotted with the owner’s large sculptures, made of driftwood - parts of old dhows - and metal. It’s local life, artfully arranged.

Other glass sculptures, comical giant ceramic faces and red glazed roosters pop up periodically, to give a splendid character to the property.

This sets Aiyana firmly apart from the multitudes of grass-hut or safari-tent themed seaside resorts that line Tanzania’s mainland coast and Zanzibar’s main island.

This happy tension between the natural and cultivated continues as you advance into the property’s scattered buildings: each villa is unique, but features dramatic Zanzibari carved wooden doors and typically high ceilings, but also space for yoga in the bathroom.

The long turquoise coastline has nothing to mar it, save the crabs scampering across the sand, and the occasional early-morning cow, out to rake the beach. The villas are so spread out that privacy and tranquility reign; I overheard nothing for a week.

But the world is full of paradises - indeed, the Indian Ocean hosts quite a few of the most famous. Stunning beaches with food and design that reach international levels of comfort and anonymity are easy to find. But they so often lack character.

Aiyana is a locavore’s delight. The restaurant’s menu changes daily, but always features a local and a European dish, plus a vegetarian option, with a strong emphasis on seafood and health (baobab powder is available to sprinkle on your porridge or yoghurt in the morning; there are sugar-free puddings that teeter on the edge of being too virtuous), and everything from juices to pasta is made fresh, to order.

You might try cigale, the small local lobster, or kingfish Swahili stew, cooked with tomato and coconut milk, as most local curries are.

The wine list is largely South African, but with French bottles too, and there’s an impressive cocktail list, best consumed in the beach bar which the staff construct for guests to watch the sun set over mainland Tanzania. Dinners, too, tend to move about, lending pleasant novelty.

For ultimate remoteness, go to the mangroves. One day, three guides took a group of guests in a boat along the coastline, past endless empty beaches separated by brown volcanic outcroppings with lush growth on top.

As we motored along, one of our guides dragged a fishing net with a small neon plastic squid in the hopes of catching a small fish; things happen slowly on Pemba, but there’s always a sense of industriousness, too. We were bound for mangroves, at the edge of which we’d snorkel.

Here the colour scheme changes from white, turquoise, and azure stripes to brown roots emerging from black water, a layer of green leaves disguising nests for green pigeons and obscuring the sky.

Another day I joined a trip to a sandbank, with more stops for snorkelling. You’re unlikely to see reef sharks or mantas or other big fish right off the beach at Aiyana, according to the hotel’s dive director. But the coral is very good quality, and you’ll see a world of small, colourful fish - and possibly dolphins.

The splendid isolation of Pemba is in its purest form on the sandbanks that come and go with the tides. You may find when you visit - as I did - that the only other human in your vicinity - a friendly, smiling young man - is wielding a self-hewn spear he’s using to try to catch a fish.

But these ephemeral spots of beauty won’t be empty forever. As the hotel stock grows, so will the traffic; go now, before it’s changed too much. – Telegraph

Five things to do on Pemba

Read the signs

East Africa has a fantastic textile tradition, and the Constance Aiyana Resort offers an entertaining class exploring kitenge, the brilliantly coloured waxed batik cottons that make the hotel uniforms, and the lighter-weight kanga, which feature bold patterns with wry slogans printed on them.

Explore village life

Cycle through the villages most of the charming staff hail from and you’ll be waving to family members of your guide as you make your way towards Ras Kigomasha Lighthouse, on the far northern tip of the island. Built by the British in 1900, this cast iron structure is actively maintained. Brave the tight 95-step staircase and you’ll enjoy sweeping views across the island and sea.

Go deep

Ringed by coral reefs on all sides, most of the island’s dive sites are off the west coast, in the deep water that divides Pemba from Tanzania’s mainland. The conservation area around tiny Misali Island, just off Pemba’s west coast, ensures dense coral cover; it’s home to more than 300 species of fish. The resort recommends Swahili Divers.

Splendid isolation

Sandbank trips, popular along this coast, are truly isolated here. Snorkel around the white coral sand and then sit under a makeshift tent for a picnic lunch, perhaps spotting some of the birdlife on what feels like the end of the earth.

Jungle walk

Here there be bush babies and flying foxes and plenty of birds – or so I was told. The monkeys were unavoidable, but the more elusive beasts require patience and a guide to spot as you explore the 1,450-hectare tropical Ngezi forest. – The Telegraph