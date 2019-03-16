All-4-One brings 1990s magic to Nelson Mandela Bay

Want to relive the 1990s? Now you can – well, for at least one night – as US music group All-4-One will be performing in Port Elizabeth next Sunday March 24.

The Grammy Award-winning California-based quartet will be performing their newly recorded track Africa Arise for the first time with home-grown singer Sasha-Lee Davids.

The song was written by South African artist and composer Alistair Izobell.

All-4-One celebrates their 25th anniversary in 2019 and continues to tour as the original members, Tony Borowiak, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez and Jamie Jones.

The group are known for their timeless love songs, including I Swear, I Can Love You Like That, So Much in Love, I Turn to You, These Arms, Beautiful as You and many more.

Undeniably one of their best received singles, I Swear, claimed the Billboard Hot 100 No1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales sky rocketed to hold the No1-selling single status in 1994 and third-most successful single of the rock era.

I Swear is recorded in history with an imprint in the Guinness’s World Book of records as the biggest selling single of 1994. Fans can watch the group perform this live and sing their hearts out to the original by its original artists.

To date, the band has sold more than 20 million units world wide, won a bevy of awards including a Grammy, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award and completed multiple world tours.

Meanwhile, entertainer and producer Izobell is presenting Music Alla Kaap for the sixth year although this is the first time it will be venturing to Port Elizabeth.

All of the performers, including SA Idols season 5 co-winner Davids, will be backed by a hand-picked 10-piece band under the musical direction of Camillo Lombard.

SA artist and composer Izobell is one of Cape Town’s champions of local music and entertainment.

His recent successes include the Music Alla Kaap series of concerts and acting as music director for Aunty Merle the Musical with Marc Lottering.

He said bringing All-4-One to SA to perform and collaborate with local artists was “one ... off my bucket list. I am so proud of Africa Arise”.

Izobell wrote the song years ago and asked Davids to record a demo – to be sent to All-4-One – with the help of her brother, Laurenzo Davids, and Ralph Johannes who created the music.

All-4-One loved the track.

Davids returned to the US in November 2018 and recorded Africa Arise with All-4-One.

Davids says: “I'm exploring different avenues of my career, including starting as the new presenter of TV show Pasella, and I’m loving every minute of it. Lots of exciting things are happening musically and All-4-One is an amazing start!”

The show will be in Johannesburg on Saturday March 23, Port Elizabeth on March 24 and then it moves to Cape Town for a performance on March 30.

The Port Elizabeth show starts at 6pm.

Tickets from R200 to R350 are on sale at Computicket.