Your Weekend

Soothing away pains his pride

High praise for Chippa masseur’s soccer acumen

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 10 March 2019

That is were Gqogqo comes in. His task is to make sure that players’ aches, knocks and bruises are sorted in time so that they can perform at their level best when called up.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

WATCH | Schoolgirl, 8, lost for words as Cyril Ramaphosa walks into her class
Trevor Noah 'has promised to make fun of me', Ramaphosa tells parliament

Most Read

X