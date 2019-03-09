Dance Spectacular 2' at the Savoy
PE dance studios will show a range of styles at theatre fundraiser on March 14
Following the success of the 2018 production Cool, the Port Elizabeth dance fraternity is again collaborating with the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale – this time to raise funds to improve parking facilities at the venue.
Dance Spectacular 2 will be staged at the Savoy on Thursday March 14 and will deliver a bouquet of dance and dance styles.
Included are balletic items from the Hosking Academy of Dance, who will perform The Rose and Lollipops; and Debbie Ralph’s ballet studio performing Around the World and contemporary duet Unknown.
The Ballet Conservatory will perform two items, Rainbow Balloon and a duet Beyond The Classroom, while Susan Zerbst’s School of Ballet will execute A Frog Goes A-Wooing and pas de deux Flames of Paris.
The Walmer School of Dance will perform Snow and Suits.
Modern dance and hip-hop items are also included, among them Kareen Breytenbach’s Morning Song and Way Down, and Portia Appolis’s groovy Hip Hoppers who will get the audience moving with their Reflections dance crew and Relate dance crew.
Natasha Tait’s dance studio will present their Talent Africa award-winning item Banji.
For lovers of Spanish dance, Clive Bain’s Algoa de Flamenco group will perform fandangos and sevillanas.
Special guest artists Christine Erasmus and Henru van Zyl will dazzle with two ballroom items, while velvet-voiced singer James van der Merwe will perform two songs, Broken Vow and Always Watching You.
“This one-off performance promises to be outstanding entertainment – don’t miss it,” says the Savoy’s Monica Hewitson.
Tickets at R100 a person are at Computicket.
- For more information contact Monica on 083-471-8893.