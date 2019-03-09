Dance Spectacular 2' at the Savoy

Following the success of the 2018 production Cool, the Port Elizabeth dance fraternity is again collaborating with the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale – this time to raise funds to improve parking facilities at the venue.

Dance Spectacular 2 will be staged at the Savoy on Thursday March 14 and will deliver a bouquet of dance and dance styles.

Included are balletic items from the Hosking Academy of Dance, who will perform The Rose and Lollipops; and Debbie Ralph’s ballet studio performing Around the World and contemporary duet Unknown.

The Ballet Conservatory will perform two items, Rainbow Balloon and a duet Beyond The Classroom, while Susan Zerbst’s School of Ballet will execute A Frog Goes A-Wooing and pas de deux Flames of Paris.

The Walmer School of Dance will perform Snow and Suits.