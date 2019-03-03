‘Think of owning assets – not jobs’
Jobs are not the answer – ownership is. That’s the analysis from a Port Elizabeth academic, who says desperate communities and the looming crisis of climate change could be tackled by grassroots innovation in the recycling, food, water and energy sectors.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.