Your Weekend

Kouga Municipality looks at new road repair solutions

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 02 March 2019

The Kouga local municipality is looking at innovative ways to tackle its infrastructure backlog and tarring of roads.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Sharif Moodley
Bracken High School teacher applauds student

Most Read

X