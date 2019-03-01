WIN: Three wine, cookbook hampers

Three readers will each win a copy of Armand Aucamp’s book Armand Kook Kaal from Lapa Publishers.

To enter, SMS the word ARMANDWIN to 41893 before midday on Monday March 4, followed by your name and surname.

Each of the three winners will also receive a hamper from Du Toitskloof Wines containing the Land’s End Sauvignon Blanc 2017 and Land’s End Syrah 2015.

The syrah, an Elim-origin wine, has done exceptionally well at competitions over the last few years while the sauvignon blanc has been a bestseller, including in Port Elizabeth, according to Du Toitskloof’s Ed Beukes.

Winners will be drawn electronically and notified before day’s end on Monday March 4.

Since alcohol is part of the prize all winners must be 18 or older, and be able to provide proof of age if requested to do so.

SMSes cost R1.50 each, errors and omissions are billed, and free SMSes don’t count. Tiso Blackstar, Lapa and Du Toitskloof Wines staff and their families may not enter, and other Ts and Cs may apply.

The prizes will be couriered to the winners by Lapa.