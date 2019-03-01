SA needs more sleep

South Africans desperately need more sleep.

That’s according to a Stellenbosch study showing that sleep-deprived employees are at higher risk of life-threatening chronic illness and disability, more likely to cause workplace accidents, less productive and more absent.

It all adds up to an economic liability in the billions.

The cost to just one medical aid scheme of treating the life-threatening diseases linked to sleeping less than the recommended eight hours a night is estimated at R22-bn annually, according to a recent study conducted by Charles King, an MBA student at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

King set out to determine the expected savings in healthcare costs if the group in his study could develop healthy sleeping habits in a world that expects employees to be “always-on”.

He gathered data from 658 men and women between 25 and 40 working at a national financial services group, tracking their sleep over three months.

“Lack of sleep is not only related to workplace issues such as absenteeism, lack of productivity, poor work performance, and accidents – which have a direct cost impact on a business – but insufficient sleep has been directly linked with seven of the 15 leading causes of death,” King said.

“The research looked at the indirect costs of lack of sleep, particularly the cost to medical schemes of treating illnesses where inadequate sleep is a major risk factor. We asked what the potential savings would be to a medical scheme if individuals just got enough sleep.”

It is widely accepted that seven to nine hours sleep a night are optimal for wellness, productivity and lowering the risk of disease, but King said two-thirds (64%) of the people whose sleeping habits he tracked slept for less than seven hours a night, with men more likely to be sleep-deprived.

And his results were frightening with less sleep increasing the likelihood of developing several illnesses such as:

Major depression by 22%

Coronary artery disease by 73%

Type 2 diabetes by up to 18%

Risk of developing colorectal cancer by 50%

Those who don’t get enough sleep, he said, are subject to a “double jeopardy” scenario – lack of sleep is a contributing factor to obesity, and both are individually linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, depression, cancers and diabetes.