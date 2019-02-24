Suspected commander of ‘Boerelegioen’ arrested

An alleged commander of a right-wing group called the “Boerelegioen” has been arrested and appeared in the Hankey court on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Danie Groenewald, 52, was arrested by members of the Hawks at Fairlight Farm in Thornhill on Wednesday night.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said Groenewald had alleged links to the Boerelegioen (Farmers’ Legion), a right-wing group with a website.

When he appeared in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, he was granted bail of R1,000. The matter was postponed to May 22 for further investigation.

The search had uncovered an assortment of illegal ammunition, a .22 and a .303 rifle, Nkwalase said.

Nkwalase said further detective work had resulted in the Hawks believing that Groenewald was a commander of the Boerelegioen.

The Hawks team which investigates crimes against the state acted on an intelligence report that suggested illegal firearms were being kept at Fairlight Farm.

“At this stage we cannot divulge details of the case but the ammunition will now form part of the police investigation,” he said. Also found at the farm was a green cap with a red emblem and the words Boerelegioen” emblazoned on it.

The group’s website describes the organisation as a “protection unit” whose aim is to protect white people from being murdered while also safeguarding their property.

The Boerelegioen also aims to counter “attacks” by the EFF, Black First Land First and other “enemies” through the formation of small protection groups, the website says.

The group claims its members are ready to defend themselves against protest action as well as to assist the police with criminal investigations.