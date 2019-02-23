Heroin use surges in Nelson Mandela Bay
An alarming spike in the use of highly addictive and deadly heroin at drug dens in Nelson Mandela Bay has emerged, resulting in thousands of new syringe needles being distributed to users every week to counter the spread of HIV-Aids.
