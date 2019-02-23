Fraudster Nombiba’s leave to appeal denied
ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Bongo Nombiba was dealt a major blow on Friday when the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) shot down his application for leave to appeal his fraud conviction.
