Fraudster Nombiba’s leave to appeal denied

By Kathryn Kimberley - 23 February 2019

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Bongo Nombiba was dealt a major blow on Friday when the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) shot down his application for leave to appeal his fraud conviction.

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

