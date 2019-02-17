Team SA unearths frightening climate change evidence

Icebergs and shelves carry ominous new signature of climate change, Weddell Sea Expedition warns

Nelson Mandela University marine biologist Prof Tommy Bornman has returned from a pioneering international expedition in the Southern Ocean which has revealed evidence of icemelt on the underside of icebergs, an ominous new signature of climate change.

