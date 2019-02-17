Team SA unearths frightening climate change evidence
Icebergs and shelves carry ominous new signature of climate change, Weddell Sea Expedition warns
Nelson Mandela University marine biologist Prof Tommy Bornman has returned from a pioneering international expedition in the Southern Ocean which has revealed evidence of icemelt on the underside of icebergs, an ominous new signature of climate change.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.