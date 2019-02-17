Ex-PE goalie recalls his encounter with England great Gordon Banks
'I shared field with Banks'
“It’s like a piece of me is now gone.” That was how Port Elizabeth soccer goalkeeper Godfrey de Kock described hearing the news of the passing of legendary England counterpart Gordon Banks earlier this week.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.