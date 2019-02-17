Your Weekend

Can a boyfriend rape his girlfriend?

Unfortunately, say Mo and Phindi, the answer is yes

PREMIUM
Mo and Phindi Mo and Phindi 17 February 2019

Can a boyfriend rape his girlfriend? The answer is yes, say Mo and Phindi, noting that many have no idea how crude and anti-victim the system can be

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X