Jacob Zuma inspires NMU student

Former president and other leaders become villainous 'Joker' in work for master's degree

PREMIUM

He has been the butt of many a joke and the subject of countless Zapiro “shower head” cartoons – but now former president Jacob Zuma is the inspiration behind the body of work of a Nelson Mandela University master’s student.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.