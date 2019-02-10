‘An air bag for the brain’
Revolutionary mouth guard could make quite an impact
After watching the movie Concussion , starring Will Smith, Ralph Meintjes became motivated to find a way to help protect those playing contact sports.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.