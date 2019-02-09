From shadow to spotlight for Chippa goalie

Akpeyi replacement Mzimela shines as man of match

PREMIUM

Chippa United shot-stopper Mbongeni Mzimela, who has been living in the shadow of Daniel Akpeyi, has finally got his opportunity to shine after the Nigerian goalkeeper recently left for Kaizer Chiefs. Mzimela, 33, who returned to Port Elizabeth last season after his spell at Platinum Stars, played his first game of the season against Baroka last weekend.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.